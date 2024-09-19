 The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Blockbuster Pakistani Film In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Blockbuster Pakistani Film In India

The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Blockbuster Pakistani Film In India

The Pakistani movie is an adaptation of Yunus Malik's film, Maula Jatt

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Legend of Maula Jatt is an action film starring Fawad Khan in the lead role. It premiered on October 12, 2022, in Lahore, and went on to become the highest grossing Pakistani films of all time. The Legend of Maula Jatt is now set to stream in India in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Legend of Maula Jatt?

The rights for the Pakistani film have been acquired by Zee Studios, and the film might soon stream on Zee5. However, the streaming platform has not made an official announcement.

The Legend of Maula Jatt will release in Indian theatres on October 2.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%
Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%
Mumbai: Will PM Modi Inaugurate Metro 3 On October 4? MMRCL Says It’s 'Likely'
Mumbai: Will PM Modi Inaugurate Metro 3 On October 4? MMRCL Says It’s 'Likely'
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide
Congress & Pakistan Share Same Intentions, Agenda: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress After Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's Claims On Article 370 Restoration
Congress & Pakistan Share Same Intentions, Agenda: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress After Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's Claims On Article 370 Restoration

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of Punjab, Pakistan, and follows the story of Maula Jatt, a renowned wrestler who frequently experiences flashbacks of his past but he has no clear memory of it. He sets out on a quest to uncover his true identity and learn about his family. However, the plot intensifies when he encounters Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in Punjab.

Read Also
The Office Australia OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of The Legend of Maula Jatt

The cast of the film includes Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Mahira Khan as Mukhoo Jattni, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Malick as Daaro Nattni, Shafqat Cheema as Jeeva Natt, Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Saima Baloch as Rajjo, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Resham as Malika Jatt, among others.

The Pakistani movie is an adaptation of Yunus Malik's film of the same name. It is directed and written by Bilal Lashari and Nasir Adeeb. Ammara Hikmat has produced the film with Asad Jamil Khan under Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's...

The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's...

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Arrested For Breaching Salman Khan's Security Convoy In Bandra

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Arrested For Breaching Salman Khan's Security Convoy In Bandra

Himesh Reshammiya Looks Devastated As He Performs Last Rites Of Father In Mumbai; Heartbreaking...

Himesh Reshammiya Looks Devastated As He Performs Last Rites Of Father In Mumbai; Heartbreaking...

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan Buys Apartment Close To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa In Juhu Amid Divorce...

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan Buys Apartment Close To Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa In Juhu Amid Divorce...

Kanguva Postponed: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film To Now Release On THIS Date

Kanguva Postponed: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film To Now Release On THIS Date