The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Blockbuster Pakistani Film In India

The Legend Of Maula Jatt OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Legend of Maula Jatt is an action film starring Fawad Khan in the lead role. It premiered on October 12, 2022, in Lahore, and went on to become the highest grossing Pakistani films of all time. The Legend of Maula Jatt is now set to stream in India in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Legend of Maula Jatt?

The rights for the Pakistani film have been acquired by Zee Studios, and the film might soon stream on Zee5. However, the streaming platform has not made an official announcement.

The Legend of Maula Jatt will release in Indian theatres on October 2.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of Punjab, Pakistan, and follows the story of Maula Jatt, a renowned wrestler who frequently experiences flashbacks of his past but he has no clear memory of it. He sets out on a quest to uncover his true identity and learn about his family. However, the plot intensifies when he encounters Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in Punjab.

Cast and production of The Legend of Maula Jatt

The cast of the film includes Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Mahira Khan as Mukhoo Jattni, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Malick as Daaro Nattni, Shafqat Cheema as Jeeva Natt, Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Saima Baloch as Rajjo, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Resham as Malika Jatt, among others.

The Pakistani movie is an adaptation of Yunus Malik's film of the same name. It is directed and written by Bilal Lashari and Nasir Adeeb. Ammara Hikmat has produced the film with Asad Jamil Khan under Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.