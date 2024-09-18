 The Office Australia OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
The Office Australia OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The upcoming comedy series is created by Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
The Office Australia OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Office Australia is a comedy series starring Felicity Ward in the lead role. The show is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Office Australia?

The series is scheduled to premiere on October 18, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around the managing director of a corporate company, Hannah Howard, who manages everything in her life well and enjoys every moment to the fullest. Everything changes when she discovers that her branch will shut down to work remotely. She struggles to manage everything, which was easy before. What happens when her personal life starts getting affected by her job? Will she be able to keep her loved ones happy?

Cast and production of The Office Australia

The upcoming comedy series is created by Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek. The Office Australia features Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Shari Sebbens, Steen Raskopolos, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Lababe, Lucy Schmidt and Zoe Terakes, among others.

It is produced by Julir De Fina and Jackie van Beek under BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios.

