Envious OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Envious OTT Release Date | TRAILER

Envious is a romantic series starring Griselda Siciliani, and Esteban Lamothe in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Envious online?

The show is set to release on September 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant announced, "When her friends start getting married, Vicky separates from her commitment-phobic long-term boyfriend to find someone who will fulfill her dream of... being married. Envious, a series starring @griseldasiciliani and a great cast. September 18, only on Netflix."

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around a middle-aged woman named Vicky who is devasted after discovering that her boyfriend, with whom she had 10 years of relationship, wants to marry someone else. She decides to break up with him and move on in her life. She visits therapists in the hope of dealing with her depression. What happens when she spots her boyfriend enjoying cozy moments with her new girlfriend? Will she ever be able to get over him?

Cast and production of Envious

The cast of the film includes Griselda Siciliani, Esteban Lamothe, Benjamín Vicuna, Pilar Gamboa, Marina Bellati, Violeta Urtizberea, Barbara Lombardo, Martin Garabal, Lorena Vega, Susana Pampin, Leonora Balcarce, and Adrian Lakerman. The Spanish romantic comedy series is directed by Gabriel Medina and written by Carolina Aguirre. It is produced by Adrian Suar.