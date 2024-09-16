 Alex Rider Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Alex Rider Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The spy-thriller series is an adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's novel of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Alex Rider Season 3 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Alex Rider Season 3 stars Otto Farrant and Stephen Dillane in the lead roles. The series is based on Anthony Horowitz's novel of the same name, and is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Alex Rider Season 3 online?

The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available to watch on Sony LIV.

Plot

The series revolves around an ordinary teenager named Alex Rider who lives in London. His life changes when he gets a chance to work in the Department of Special Operations, Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). What happens when he gets an assignment and is forced to perform extraordinarily to become the best spy?

Cast

The series features Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Brenock O'Connor as Tom Harris, Ace Bhatti as John Crawley, Thomas Levin as Yassen Gregorovitch, Rakie Ayola as Jo Bryne, Jason Wong as Nile, George Sear as Parker Roscoe, Daniel Francis-Swaby as Dan Williams, and Hari Dhillon as Ed Pleasance, among others.

All about Alex Rider Season 3

The series is created and written by Guy Burt. It is directed by Andreas Prochaska, Jon Jones, Rebecca Gatward and Christopher Smith.

It is produced by Eve Gutierrez, Jill Green, Anthony Horowitz, Nicole Finnan, Paula Cuddy and Mat Chaplin under Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television. Ben Wheeler has done the cinematography and Richard Smither has done the editing with Ben Whitehead.

Alex Rider Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

