Grave Torture OTT Release Date: Know About, Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Grave Torture OTT Release Date | Trailer

Grave Torture is a horror film starring Faradina Mufti Rachmawati and Reza Rahadian in the lead roles. The film released in theatres on April 11, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences and critics. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Grave Torture?

Grave Torture is streaming on Netflix. The platform shared the poster on X with a caption that reads, "This is what you've been waiting for, right? It's time to join Sita in going to the grave because the movie Siksa Kubur is now on Netflix!"

Plot

The film follows the story of a young girl named Sita, who loses her parents in a suicide bombing and becomes distrustful of religion. In order to prove her beliefs about religion, she seeks out the most sinful person and decides to enter his grave after he dies. She aims to prove that religion does not exist and that the torment of the grave is a lie. What unfolds when she enters the grave of the most sinful person?

Cast

Cast of Grave Torture includes Faradina Mufti Rachmawati as Sita, Christine Hakim as Nani, Reza Rahadian as Adil, Slamet Rahardjo as Wahyu Sutama, Fachri Albar as Sanjaya Arif, Happy Salma as Mutia Kirana, Niniek L Karim as Juwita Larasati, Jajang C Noer as Ningsih Chadijah, and Djenar Maesa Ayu as Inayah, among others.

All about Grave Torture

The Indonesian horror thriller film is written and directed by Joko Anwar. Grave Torture is produced by Tia Hasibuan under the banner of Rapi Films, Komet Productions, IFI Sinema, Come and See Pictures and Legacy Pictures. Ical Tanjung has done the cinematography and Joko Anwar has edited the film.