Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Urvashi's Film

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is a comedy film starring Urvashi in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on August 11, 2023 and received mixed response from the audiences. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 online?

The film is streaming on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram with a caption that reads, "She has fought for justice for too long. Will Mrinalini ever find a judgment in her favour? ⚖️#JaladharaPumpsetSince1962, streaming 15 September onwards, exclusively on #JioCinema."

Plot

The story is set in 1962 and centres around a teacher named Mrinalini, who discovers that Motor Mani steals a hand pump from her home, and she files a case for robbery. Mrinalini fights for the case for many years in the court but doesn't get anything in favour. She decides not to be quiet and continues fighting. Will she ever get justice is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962

The cast of the film includes Urvashi as Mrinalini, Indrans as Motor Mani, Sagar Rajan as Unni, Sanusha as Chippi, TG Ravi as Advocate Ravi, Vijayaraghavan as Chandran Mash, Jayan Cherthala as Bahuleyan, Sajin Cherukayil as Gireesh, and Adhil Bruno as Ambaran, among others. The Malayalam-language film is a comedy film which is written and directed by Ashish Chinnappa and Prajin MP. It is produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar Rajan, Arya Prithviraj and Sanitha Sasidharan under Wonderframes Filmland.