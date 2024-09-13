Roopanthara OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Roopanthara OTT Release Date | Trailer

Roopanthara stars Raj B Shetty and Hanumakka in the lead roles. The film was released on July 26 and received a positive response from the audience and critics. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Roopanthara online?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Mithilesh Edavalath has directed and written the Kannada language film with Raj B Shetty

Plot

Roopanthara revolves around a vagabond in a dystopian future who narrates four tales. In the first story, an elderly couple from a small village wanders around after hearing a devastating news. The second story follows a beggar who is forced to visit police stations and learns that people around her don't accept her child because it's not hers. In the third story, a local gets into serious trouble after a small arrangement, and the fourth story follows a man who has a childhood trauma. The film reveals how these tales are connected and what happens in the end.

Cast and production of Roopanthara

The cast includes Raj B Shetty, Hanumakka, Somshekhar Bolegaon, Lekha Naidu, Bharat GB, and Anjan Bharadwaj, among others. Suhan Prasad and Parth Jani produced the film under Mango Pickle Entertainment and Jani Entertainment. Praveen Shriyan did the cinematography, and Midhun Mukundan composed the music. Bhuvanesh Manivannan has done the editing with Praveen Shriyan and Lighter Buddha Films has distributed the film.