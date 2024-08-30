Bad Newz OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film Online

Bad Newz OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bad Newz is a romantic comedy film starring Vicky Kushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on July 19, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Bad Newz?

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Audiences can now watch it on rent for Rs 349.

Plot

The film focuses on a chef named Saloni Bagga, who meets Akhil Chadha and they fall in love. The duo get married, but after a major event, they decide to go their separate ways. Saloni goes to Mussoorie in the hope of finding peace. One night, she has a brief encounter with Gurbir Singh. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Saloni meets Akhil on the same night, and they have a one-night stand. Saloni later discovers that she is pregnant with twins. The rest of the story unfolds in the film.

Cast and production of Bad Newz

The film cast includes Tripti Dimri as Saloni Bagga, Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chadha, Ammy Virk as Gurbir Singh Pannu, Neha Dhupia as Ma Corona, Faisal Rashid as Doctor Baweja, Sheeba Chaddha as Vishni Chadha, Faisal Rashid as Doctor, Guneet Singh Sodhi as Harman Sathija, Navin Kaushik as Panama Cafe Manager and Deepak Anand as Rifleman, among others. The comedy film is directed by Anand Tiwari, and Tarun Dudeja has written the the film with Ishita Moitra. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra.