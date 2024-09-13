 Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The comedy series, which is directed by Naga, is a remake of Deepak Kumar Mishra's Panchayat

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a comedy series starring Abishek Kumar in the lead role. It is a remake of one of the most successful Hindi comedy-drama series Panchayat. The series is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam?

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is set to release on September 30, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Viral Fever shared the trailer of the series and captioned, "A place this unique, deserves a show just as unique ✨Get ready to experience, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam 🛺#ThalaivettiyaanPaalayamOnPrime, Sept 20, @primevideoin."

Plot

The story follows Siddharth's journey, a young man who aims to secure a government job after completing his engineering degree. However, he ends up with a low-paying job in a small village called Thalivettiyan Palayam. Abhishek decides to prepare for his exams while working in the village.

Will he be able to balance his studies and job to achieve his goal? What will happen when he discovers that life in rural areas is completely different from that in urban areas? Will he be able to survive there?

Cast and production of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

The cast of the Tamil series includes Abishek Kumar as Siddharth, Chetan as Meenakshi Sundaram, Devadarshini Chetan and Meenakshi Devi, Paul Raj as Lakmipathi, Uvan Swang as Muruganantham, Shylaja Chetlur as District Magistrate, Anand Sami as Prabhu, and Pradeep Ravichandar as Mathayian, among others.

The comedy series is directed by Naga and Balakumaran with Chandan Kumar. It is produced by Harish Balan, Vijay Koshy, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Arunabh Kumar, Nikhil Vaddiboina, Shivani Sinha, and Mittal Sangle.

