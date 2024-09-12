Raghu Thatha OTT Release Date: Know About, Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Raghu Thatha OTT Release Date | Trailer

Raghu Thatha is a comedy film starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It was released in theatres on August 15, 2024 and received mixed to positive response from audiences and critics. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Raghu Thatha?

The film is set to drop on September 13, 2024. It will be available on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the poster on X and wrote, "Get ready for a hilarious family blockbuster!😂💥#RaghuThatha will be streaming from September 13th only on ZEE5 in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada."

Plot

The film tells the story of a clerk and anti-Hindi imposition activist named Kayal Pandian, who works at Madras Central Bank and lives a happy life until her parents pressure her to get married. Kayal initially takes the matter lightly but later discovers that her father has stomach cancer and does not have much time to live. During his treatment, her grandfather, Ranghothaman, expresses his wish to see Kayal get married. On the same day, she also learns that she has been offered a promotion, but with two conditions: passing the Hindi Pratmika exam and transferring to Calcutta. What will Kayal decide to do? Will she be able to fulfill her dream?

Cast and production of Raghu Thatha

The cast of the film includes Keerthy Suresh as Kayalvizhi Pandian, MS Bhaskar as Raghothaman, Devadarshini Sukumaran as Alamelu, Aadhira Pandilakshmi as Lakshmiammal, Rajesh Balachandran as Shankar, Jayakumar as Sundarapandian and Ismath Banu as Poonkothai, among others.

The comedy film is written and directed by Suman Kumar. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films and Yamini Yagnamurthy has done the cinematography. TS Suresh has done the editing and Sean Roldan has composed the music of the film.