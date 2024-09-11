 GOAT OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Film Online
The film is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran and K Chandru

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
The Greatest Of All Time OTT Release Date | Trailer

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is a science-fiction film which released in theatres on September 5, 2024. It received a positive response from critics and audiences. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. It is set to release on the OTT platform in 2024.

When and where to watch The Greatest of All Time?

Vijay's 68th film is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix. According to a report in One India, the film will be released on October 3, 2024.

Plot

The story follows Gandhi, a member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, along with his team members, Ajay, Kalyan, and Sunil. They embark on a mission to track down their former chief, Rajiv Menon, who stole Uranium and was charged with treason. The team successfully completes the mission, and Gandhi decides to retire from the squad. However, his past missions come back to haunt him. Will he choose to embark on another journey to prevent catastrophic events despite retiring as an elite agent?

Cast

The film features Vijay as Gandhi and Jeevan Gandhi, Subbu Panchu as SI Rajendran, Prashanth as Sunil Thiagarajan, Prashanth as Sunil Thiagarajan, Prabhu Deva as Sunil Thiagarajan, Mohan as Rajiv, Ajay Raj as Ajay, Vaibhav as Sha, Meenakshi Chaudhary as Srinidhi Sunil, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Srinidhi Sunil, among others.

All about GOAT

The film is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran, and K Chandru. It is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Suresh, and Kalpathi S Ganesh under the banner of AGS Entertainment. It is edited by Venkat Raajan and Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music.

