Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu OTT Release Date |

Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu is a comedy film starring Ananth Ram and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on August 2, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences and critics. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu?

The film is set to drop on September 13, 2024. It will be available on Aha.

Plot

The film revolves around Anand, whose life changes after he develops Star App with his friends while studying in an engineering college. After successfully completing the app, Anand decides to go to Singapore to search for a job and find happiness. After a year, he realises where his true happiness lies and decides to travel back to India to reunite with his friends. Will he be able to see his friends and family?

Cast and production of Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu

The film stars Ananth Ram as Anand, Kumaravel as Ravi as Anand’s father, Bhavani as Kannamma, Guhan Prakash as Lalith, Dharmaraj, Leela as Anand’s grandmother, Vinoth GD as Azhagar, Dev, Monica as Shailu, KPY Bala as Karthi, Wilspat as Rajesh and Venkat Prabhu as Anand fight passenger, among others.

The comedy film is written and directed by Ananth Ram and Rajesh V. It is produced by Aishwarya M and Sudha R under Masala Popcorn and White Feather. Tamil Selvan has done the cinematography and Fenny Oliver has edited the film.