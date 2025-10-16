 Actress Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese 4 Years After Divorce From Comedian Abish Mathew
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Actress and social media influencer Archana Kavi has tied the knot with Rick Varghese. The news was revealed by TV host Dhanya Varma, who took to Instagram on Thursday (October 16) to share a heartfelt post congratulating the couple.

Along with a picture from the wedding, Dhanya wrote, "And my darling is married. Archana Kavi and Rick Varghese." She also shared a video from their church wedding. The couple was surrounded by their friends and family members on their wedding day.

Archana, too, had earlier hinted at the happy news through her Instagram story, writing, "I found the best man during tough times, and I hope everyone finds theirs too." However, she has not announced her wedding officially yet.

This marks Archana's second marriage. She was previously married to comedian and YouTuber Abish Mathew in 2016, but the couple parted ways in 2021.

Archana Kavi, who made her acting debut with the remake of Neelathamara in 2009, recently made a comeback to films with Identity, which also starred Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan.

article-image

Archana has also been a part of other films like Mummy & Me, Best of Luck, Salt N' Pepper, Mazhavillinattam Vare, Aravaan, Monayi Angane Aanayi, Day Night Game, Once Upon A Time There Was A Kallan and more.

She has also hosted shows like Ente Priya Ganangal, Bloody Love, Talk With Archie, Travel and Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njaanum.

