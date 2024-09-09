Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date |

Unprisoned Season 2 is a comedy show starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Unprisoned Season 2?

The series is set to release on September 16, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The eight-episodic series revolves around a married therapist, Paige Alexander, who is quite popular and has a large Instagram following. But, despite of all these, she struggles with her personal relationships after her father, Edwin Alexander, gets imprisoned for 17 years. Will Paige be able to manage her relationship with her father when he gets released from jail?

Cast and production of Unprisoned Season 2

The cast of the series includes Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander, Delroy Lindo as Edwin Alexander, Marque Richardson as Mal, Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson, Brenda Strong as Nadine, and Tim Daly as Bill, among others.

The comedy series is created by Tracy McMillan and produced by Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Tracy McMillan, Delroy Lindo, Yvette Lee Bowser, Jen Braeden, Kevin Bray, and Joy Gorman Wettels under the banner of SisterLee Productions, Simpson Street, Onyx Collective, ABC Signature and Anonymous Content.