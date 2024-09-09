 House Of Spoils OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ariana DeBose's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHouse Of Spoils OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ariana DeBose's Film Online

House Of Spoils OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ariana DeBose's Film Online

The upcoming horror film is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
House Of Spoils OTT Release Date | X

House of Spoils is a supernatural horror film starring Ariana DeBose in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in October, 2024.

House of Spoils release date and platform

The upcoming film is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2024. Audiences will be able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Although the makers of the film have not yet released the trailer, they have shared some stills from the movie on X with a caption that reads, "Stressed, chef? This is your first look at House of Spoils. From Blumhouse Television, the film stars Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed - premiering October 3 on Prime Video."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
Video: Fans Chant 'Haris Haris' As Pakistan Pacer Rescues Young Fan From Security Personnel During Practice Session
Video: Fans Chant 'Haris Haris' As Pakistan Pacer Rescues Young Fan From Security Personnel During Practice Session
Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board
Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board

The story of House Of Spoils revolves around a chef who decides to open a restaurant in her town. Things take a turn when she starts experiencing paranormal activities around her. What she does afterward and how she protects herself from the devil are revealed in the film.

Read Also
How To Die Alone OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about House of Spoils

The cast of the film includes Ariana DeBose as Chef, Arian Moayed as Andres, Barbie Ferreira as Lucia, Marton Csokas as Marcello, and Amara Karan as Hiral Sen.

It is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole. House of Spoils is produced by Jason Blum, Alex Scharfman, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin, and Alex Scharfman under Secret Engine, Blumhouse Television, and Divide/Conquer. Eric Lin has done the cinematography and Amazon MGM Studios has distributed the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home...

FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home...

IC 814: ANI Sues Netflix For Using PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pervez Musharraf's Footage Without...

IC 814: ANI Sues Netflix For Using PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pervez Musharraf's Footage Without...

Vikas Sethi's Mother Breaks Down At His Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Vikas Sethi's Mother Breaks Down At His Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul...

'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul...

VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Goes Semi-Nude, Flaunts Chiselled Body In Steamy Photoshoot Amid The Perfect...

VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Goes Semi-Nude, Flaunts Chiselled Body In Steamy Photoshoot Amid The Perfect...