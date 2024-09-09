House Of Spoils OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ariana DeBose's Film Online

House Of Spoils OTT Release Date | X

House of Spoils is a supernatural horror film starring Ariana DeBose in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in October, 2024.

House of Spoils release date and platform

The upcoming film is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2024. Audiences will be able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Although the makers of the film have not yet released the trailer, they have shared some stills from the movie on X with a caption that reads, "Stressed, chef? This is your first look at House of Spoils. From Blumhouse Television, the film stars Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed - premiering October 3 on Prime Video."

Plot

The story of House Of Spoils revolves around a chef who decides to open a restaurant in her town. Things take a turn when she starts experiencing paranormal activities around her. What she does afterward and how she protects herself from the devil are revealed in the film.

All about House of Spoils

The cast of the film includes Ariana DeBose as Chef, Arian Moayed as Andres, Barbie Ferreira as Lucia, Marton Csokas as Marcello, and Amara Karan as Hiral Sen.

It is written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole. House of Spoils is produced by Jason Blum, Alex Scharfman, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin, and Alex Scharfman under Secret Engine, Blumhouse Television, and Divide/Conquer. Eric Lin has done the cinematography and Amazon MGM Studios has distributed the film.