How To Die Alone OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

How To Die Alone | Trailer

How to Die Alone is a comedy series starring Natasha Rothwell in the lead role. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch How to Die Alone?

The series is set to premiere on September 13, 2024. It will be available on Hulu. Natasha Rothwell has shared the poster of the series and stated, "This is what a dream coming true looks like. How to Die Alone. September 13. Only on @Hulu. #BuckleUp."

Plot

The series plot centers around a woman named Mel who works at JFK airport. Mel, who feels unloved and unattractive, finds her job and everything around her boring until an accident changes her life forever. What happens afterward in Mel's life is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of How to Die Alone

The series cast includes Natasha Rothwell as Melissa, Conrad Ricamora as Rory, Bashir Salahuddin as Brian, Jocko Sims as Alex, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Terrance, among others. The comedy series is created by Vera Santamaria and Natasha Rothewell. It is created by Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria. How to Die Alone is produced by ABC Signature, Onyx Collective and Big Hattie Productions.