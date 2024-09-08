 Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTrap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The psychological thriller is written and directed by M Night Shyamalan, who is known for directing Split and The Sixth Sense

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Trap OTT Release Date | Trailer

Trap is a psychological thriller film starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue and Saleka Night Shyamalan in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on August 2, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Trap?

Trap will be released online on September 13, 2024. It will be available for rent on Book My Show for Rs 499 or for purchase for Rs 799.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
A Dye Is Making Skin Temporarily Invisible, Scientists At Stanford Find
A Dye Is Making Skin Temporarily Invisible, Scientists At Stanford Find
Lucknow Building Collapse: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin, ₹50,000 For Injured
Lucknow Building Collapse: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin, ₹50,000 For Injured
Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!
Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!
Video: Monster Son Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked
Video: Monster Son Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked

The film revolves around a firefighter named Cooper who decides to take her 12-year-old daughter Riley to Lady Ravan's concerts after learning that she is a fan of the famous singer. But, things take an intense turn when Cooper discovers that he has been trapped in the building and police are looking for him. What does he do after discovering that? Will he be able to find out a way to save himself and his daughter?

Read Also
Last One Standing Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast

The film's cast includes Josh Hartnett as Cooper, Ariel Donoghue as Riley, Saleka Night Shyamalan as Lady Raven, Hayley Mills as Dr Josephine Grant, Alison Pill as Rachel, Jonathan Langdon as Jamie, Mark Bacolcol as Spencer, Scott Mescudi as the Thinker, Russell Vitale as Cooper's mom and Lochlan Miller as Logan, among others.

Read Also
Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film...
article-image

All about Trap

The psychological thriller is written and directed by M Night Shyamalan, who is known for directing Split and The Sixth Sense is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M Night Shyamalan under the banner of Blinding Edge Pictures. The cinematography is done by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and Noemi Preiswerk has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had...

Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage