Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank OTT Release Date | Trailer

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster horror comedy Stree which had released in 2018. Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15, 2024, and received an overwhelming response from audience, becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024. It is set to drop on OTT in September.

When and where to watch Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank?

The series will premiere on OTT on September 27, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The plot revolves around three friends named Vicky, Jana and Bittu, who discover a new threat in the town of Chanderi. When a headless mysterious entity abducts a woman from the village, the trio embarks on a journey to save their town from the devil. The film reveals how they ensure the safety of the villagers with the help of Stree's daughter.

Cast

The film features Shraddha Kapoor as Stree's daughter, Rajkummar Rao as Vicky, Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra, Abhishek Banerjee as Jana, Anya Singh as Chitti, Mustaqueem Khan as Durga, Akshay Kumar as as Sarkata's descendant, Mushtaq Khan as MLA, Sunita Rajwar as Jana's mother, Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, and Badriprasad Chavan as Lokesh among others.

All about Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank?

The horror comedy film is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dinesh Vijan under Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Jishnu Bhattacharjee has done the cinematography, and Hemanti Sarkar has edited the film. Sachin–Jigar and Justin Varghese has composed the music.