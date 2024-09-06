 Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentStree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online

Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online

The horror comedy film is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank OTT Release Date | Trailer

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster horror comedy Stree which had released in 2018. Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15, 2024, and received an overwhelming response from audience, becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024. It is set to drop on OTT in September.

When and where to watch Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank?

The series will premiere on OTT on September 27, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Chilling Video: Police Constable, Crossing Railway Track With Earphones On, Fatally Hit By Speeding Train In UP’s Shahjahanpur
Chilling Video: Police Constable, Crossing Railway Track With Earphones On, Fatally Hit By Speeding Train In UP’s Shahjahanpur
IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Officially Appointed Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Officially Appointed Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
Explained: What Is 'Vice And Virtue'? Taliban's Morality Law In Afghanistan
Explained: What Is 'Vice And Virtue'? Taliban's Morality Law In Afghanistan
Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Due Date (VIDEO)
Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Due Date (VIDEO)

The plot revolves around three friends named Vicky, Jana and Bittu, who discover a new threat in the town of Chanderi. When a headless mysterious entity abducts a woman from the village, the trio embarks on a journey to save their town from the devil. The film reveals how they ensure the safety of the villagers with the help of Stree's daughter.

Cast

The film features Shraddha Kapoor as Stree's daughter, Rajkummar Rao as Vicky, Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra, Abhishek Banerjee as Jana, Anya Singh as Chitti, Mustaqueem Khan as Durga, Akshay Kumar as as Sarkata's descendant, Mushtaq Khan as MLA, Sunita Rajwar as Jana's mother, Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, and Badriprasad Chavan as Lokesh among others.

Read Also
Double ISmart Shankar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Film
article-image

All about Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank?

The horror comedy film is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dinesh Vijan under Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Jishnu Bhattacharjee has done the cinematography, and Hemanti Sarkar has edited the film. Sachin–Jigar and Justin Varghese has composed the music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead...

Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead...

'Was Not Healthy For Our Child': Rapper Badshah Opens Up On His Separation From Ex-Wife Jasmine

'Was Not Healthy For Our Child': Rapper Badshah Opens Up On His Separation From Ex-Wife Jasmine

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Rib Injury At Bigg Boss 18 Event In Mumbai, Asks Paps To Be 'Careful' Around...

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Rib Injury At Bigg Boss 18 Event In Mumbai, Asks Paps To Be 'Careful' Around...

Strange Darling Review: Willa Fitzgerald And Kyle Gallner’s Film Is A Gripping Cat-And-Mouse Game

Strange Darling Review: Willa Fitzgerald And Kyle Gallner’s Film Is A Gripping Cat-And-Mouse Game

Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film...

Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film...