 Double ISmart Shankar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Film
Double ISmart Shankar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Film

The science fiction film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh

Updated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Double ISmart Shankar OTT Release Date | Trailer

Double iSmart Shankar is a science fiction film starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It released in theatres on August 15, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. The film is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Double iSmart Shankar?

Double iSmart Shankar is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sanjay Dutt shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle and captioned, "Double MassDouble Energy & Double Entertainment 💥The much awaited #DoubleiSmartTrailer Out Now ❤️‍🔥-- https://youtu.be/OOhbzK-BBnc Feel & Scream with the Infectious #DoubleiSmart Energy in Theaters from AUGUST 15th ."

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around an assassin named Big Bull, who is considered one of the biggest dons of the underworld and runs a global drugs and weapons cartel. When his mother is murdered, Big Bull decides to come to India to avenge her death. However, upon returning to India, he learns that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, which can only be cured through memory transfer. The film explores what happens next.

Cast and production of Double iSmart Shankar?

The cast of the film includes Ram Pothineni as Ustaad, Sanjay Dutt as Big Bull, Kavya Thapar as Jannat Mehrunnisa, VJ Bani as Bently, Sayaji Shinde as CBI Officer Chandrakanth, Jhansi as Pochamma and Chekiri as young Shankar among others.

The science fiction film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is produced by Charmy Kaur and Puri Jagannadh under the banner of Puri Connects. Gianni Giannelli and Shyam K Naidu has done the cinematography.

