 Bagha Jatin OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The historic film, which is written and directed by Sounava Bose and Arun Roy, is based on the life of Bagha Jatin

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Bagha Jatin is a historical film starring Dev and Sudipta Chakraborty in the lead roles. The film was released on the occasion of Durga Puja on October 19, 2023, and received positive responses from audiences and critics. It is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Bagha Jatin?

The biographical film, based on the life of Bagha Jatin, is streaming on Disney + Hotstar. It is written and directed by Sounava Bose and Arun Roy. The film is also available to watch in Hindi.

Plot

The film's plot revolves around the life of Indian revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee, also known as Bagha Jatin, who always chose the nation before himself. The movie aims to showcase the challenges he faced, and his rise and fall. The trailer shows how a brave man, along with members of the Jugantar, fought for Indian independence.

Cast and production of Bagha Jatin

The film's cast includes Dev as Jatindranath Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty as Binodbala, Sreeja Dutta as Indubala Banerjee, Sajal Mondal as Aurobindo Ghose, Kallol De as Ullaskar Dutta, and Rohaan Bhattacharjee as Chittapriya Ray Chaudhuri, among others.

It is produced by Dev and Gurupada Adhikari under Dev Entertainment Ventures. The music is composed by Nilayan Chatterjee and Gopi Bhagat has done the cinematography. Md Kalam has done the editing, and PVR Inox Pictures has distributed the film.

