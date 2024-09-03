Berlin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose's Film Online

Berlin OTT Release Date | Trailer

Rahul Bose and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer Berlin had its world premiere in 2023 at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and now it is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Berlin?

The movie will be released on September 13, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5. Rahul Bose shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "When every answer reveals a new detail, is this investigation just about an assassination, or something more? 🤔#Berlin premieres 13th September, only on #ZEE5. #BerlinOnZEE5."

Plot

The story of the film is set in 1993 and revolves around a deaf man who becomes entangled in a conspiracy when a crime bureau learns that the Russian president, who is planning to visit India, may be assassinated. Things take a turn when a sign language expert named Pushkin assists in the interrogation. As the mystery unfolds, the line between right and wrong becomes blurred. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Berlin

The cast of the film includes Aparshakti Khurana as Pushkin, Ishwak Singh as Ashok, Anupriya Goenka and Kabir Bedi, among others. The spy thriller is written and directed by Atul Sabharwal. It is produced by Manav Shrivastav and Umesh Kr Bansal under ZEE Studious and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures. Shreedutta Namjoshi has done the cinematography, and Irene Dhar Malik has done the editing.