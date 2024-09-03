 Berlin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBerlin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose's Film Online

Berlin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose's Film Online

The spy thriller film, Berlin, is written and directed by Atul Sabharwal

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Berlin OTT Release Date | Trailer

Rahul Bose and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer Berlin had its world premiere in 2023 at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and now it is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Berlin?

The movie will be released on September 13, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5. Rahul Bose shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "When every answer reveals a new detail, is this investigation just about an assassination, or something more? 🤔#Berlin premieres 13th September, only on #ZEE5. #BerlinOnZEE5."

Read Also
The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online
article-image

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range

The story of the film is set in 1993 and revolves around a deaf man who becomes entangled in a conspiracy when a crime bureau learns that the Russian president, who is planning to visit India, may be assassinated. Things take a turn when a sign language expert named Pushkin assists in the interrogation. As the mystery unfolds, the line between right and wrong becomes blurred. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Read Also
Visfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film
article-image

Cast and production of Berlin

The cast of the film includes Aparshakti Khurana as Pushkin, Ishwak Singh as Ashok, Anupriya Goenka and Kabir Bedi, among others. The spy thriller is written and directed by Atul Sabharwal. It is produced by Manav Shrivastav and Umesh Kr Bansal under ZEE Studious and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures. Shreedutta Namjoshi has done the cinematography, and Irene Dhar Malik has done the editing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Berlin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose's Film Online

Berlin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose's Film Online

Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'...

Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'...

'Jab Tak No 1 Nahi Ho Jaate...': Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Hitesh Bharadwaj On Beating Rupali...

'Jab Tak No 1 Nahi Ho Jaate...': Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Hitesh Bharadwaj On Beating Rupali...

'One Lady Makes It To IIMA And...': IIM Ahmedabad Professor DEFENDS Navya Nanda's Admission, Says...

'One Lady Makes It To IIMA And...': IIM Ahmedabad Professor DEFENDS Navya Nanda's Admission, Says...

Ananya Panday Mourns Death Of 16-Year-Old Pet Dog Fudge, Shares Throwback Photos: 'I'll Miss You...

Ananya Panday Mourns Death Of 16-Year-Old Pet Dog Fudge, Shares Throwback Photos: 'I'll Miss You...