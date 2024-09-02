 The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

The crime thriller film is directed and written by Ajay Bahl with Mayank Tewari and Pawan Sony

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
The Lady Killer OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Lady Killer is a crime thriller film starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on November 3, 2023, and is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Lady Killer?

The Lady Killer is streaming on YouTube. The crime thriller film is directed and written by Ajay Bahl with Mayank Tewari and Pawan Sony.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
DPL T20: Anmol Sharma Recreates Suryakumar Yadav's Famous Catch From T20 World Cup 2024 Final; Video
DPL T20: Anmol Sharma Recreates Suryakumar Yadav's Famous Catch From T20 World Cup 2024 Final; Video
UP Honour Killing: Father Beheads Daughter With Axe, Chops Body Into 6 Pieces Over Love Affair In Bahraich; VIDEO
UP Honour Killing: Father Beheads Daughter With Axe, Chops Body Into 6 Pieces Over Love Affair In Bahraich; VIDEO
Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Revives Historic Royal Opera House With Tribute Shows, Next Event On September 27
Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Revives Historic Royal Opera House With Tribute Shows, Next Event On September 27
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention

The film centers around an ordinary man named Rajendra Joshi, who operates a pharmacy in Nainital, Uttarakhand. He becomes romantically involved with a married woman named Gajra

When his loan applications are repeatedly rejected by the bank, Rajendra decides to visit a former prince known as Maharaja. During this visit, he meets the prince's daughter, Jansey Burman, and they get into a relationship.

The plot escalates when both Rajendra and Jansey decide to murder a person named Vikram. The resolution to these events is revealed in the film.

Read Also
Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie
article-image
Read Also
Seoul Busters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim Dong-Wook's K-drama
article-image

Cast and production of The Lady Killer

The cast of the film includes Arjun Kapoor as Rajendra Joshi, Priyanka Bose as Gajra, Bhumi Pednekar as Jansey Burman, S M Zaheer as Vikram Burman, Ekavali Khanna as Madhuri, Deepak Tokas as Rawat, and Denzil Smith as Dr Khurana, among others.

Bhushan Kumar has produced the film with Krishan Kumar, Sahil Mirchandani, and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of T-Series Films, Karma Media & Entertainment, Polaroid Media, Movies N More, and Jussawala Productions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Oberoi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

Vivek Oberoi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To...

Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To...

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...

Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shreem Sharma Fasts For 108 Days To Appear On Show, Amitabh Bachchan...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shreem Sharma Fasts For 108 Days To Appear On Show, Amitabh Bachchan...