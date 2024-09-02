The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Lady Killer is a crime thriller film starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on November 3, 2023, and is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Lady Killer?

The Lady Killer is streaming on YouTube. The crime thriller film is directed and written by Ajay Bahl with Mayank Tewari and Pawan Sony.

Plot

The film centers around an ordinary man named Rajendra Joshi, who operates a pharmacy in Nainital, Uttarakhand. He becomes romantically involved with a married woman named Gajra

When his loan applications are repeatedly rejected by the bank, Rajendra decides to visit a former prince known as Maharaja. During this visit, he meets the prince's daughter, Jansey Burman, and they get into a relationship.

The plot escalates when both Rajendra and Jansey decide to murder a person named Vikram. The resolution to these events is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of The Lady Killer

The cast of the film includes Arjun Kapoor as Rajendra Joshi, Priyanka Bose as Gajra, Bhumi Pednekar as Jansey Burman, S M Zaheer as Vikram Burman, Ekavali Khanna as Madhuri, Deepak Tokas as Rawat, and Denzil Smith as Dr Khurana, among others.

Bhushan Kumar has produced the film with Krishan Kumar, Sahil Mirchandani, and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of T-Series Films, Karma Media & Entertainment, Polaroid Media, Movies N More, and Jussawala Productions.