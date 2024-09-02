 Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie
Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie

The Telugu film is directed and written by Padmarao Abbisetti

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date | Trailer

Sarangadhariya is a Telugu film featuring Raja Ravindra and Mohi Shm in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on July 12, 2024, and received a mixed response from critics. The film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Saragadhariya?

The movie is streaming on Aha. Saragadhariya is a Telugu language film which is directed and written by Padmarao Abbisetti.

Plot

The plot revolves around an ordinary man, Krishnakumar, who is a lecturer at a private engineering college. Krishna, who tries to keep his family happy, struggles with huge debts and the behaviour of his sons, Arjun and Sai. However, his life turns upside down when he discovers a hidden secret about his daughter Anupama. What secret does Krishna discovers? Will he be able to keep his family united?

Cast and production of Sarangadhariya

The film's cast includes Raja Ravindra as Krishna Kumar, Mohi Shm as Arjun, Yashaswini Srinivas as Anupama, Mohit Pedada as Sai, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu as Raj, Neela Priya Devulapalli as Lakshmi, Gemini Suresh, Kadambari Kiran, LV Prasad CH, Madhu Latha as Fatima, Srikanth Iyengar and Harsha Vardhan as Murthy, among others.

It is produced by Umadevi Challapalli and Sarat Chandra Challapalli under Saija Creations. Sidharth Swayamboo has done the cinematography and Rakesh Reddy has done the editing and M Ebenezer Paul has composed the music of the film.

