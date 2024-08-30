 Lavender Fields OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Series
Lavender Fields OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Series

The action drama series is directed by Jojo Saguin and Emmanuel Quindo Palo

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Lavender Fields is an upcoming action series starring Jodi Sta Maria, Janine Gutierrez, and Jericho Rosales in the lead roles. It will premiere in September 2024.

When and where to watch Lavender Fields?

The film is set to release on September 2, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "I’m ready for the revenge and intrigue when Lavender Fields arrives, starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales, and Janine Gutierrez. Watch it first on Netflix, August 30 🪻."

Plot

The plot revolves around an ordinary woman named Jasmin Flores who struggles in her life in a hope to make it better. Things become challenging when her child gets lost. What does she do to find her child? How far does she go to regain her lost dignity?

Cast and production of Lavender Fields

The cast of the series includes Jodi Sta Maria as Jasmin Flores, Janine Gutierrez as Iris Buenavidez-de Vera, Jolina Magdangal as Lily Atienz, Jericho Rosales as Tyrone de Vera, Maricel Soriano as Aster Fields, Albert Martinez as Zandro Fernandez, Marc Santiago as Gio Albano, Miguel Vergara as John Paul and Soliman Cruz as Chief Esteban, among others. The upcoming series is an action drama which is directed by Jojo Saguin and Emmanuel Quindo Palo. It is produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and Kapamilya Channel has distributed the film.

