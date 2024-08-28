Kind Of Kindness OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons' Film

Kind Of Kindness OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kind of Kindness is a comedy film starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere on May 17, 2024, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and was released in theatres on June 21, 2024. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kind of Kindness?

The film is streaming on Apple iTunes and Google Play. It is written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and Efthymis Filippou.

Story

Kind of Kindness follows the story of a man named Robert who tries to take control of his own life when his boss tries to dominate him. Meanwhile, a policeman desperately tries to find his wife when she goes missing, only to later discover that she has returned and seems to be a different person. The film reveals what happens next.

Cast and production of Kind of Kindness?

The film's cast includes Emma Stone as Rita, Liza and Emily, Jesse Plemons as Robert, Daniel and Andrew, Willem Dafoe as Raymond, Omi and George, Mamoudou Athie as Will and Neil, and Joe Alwyn as Jerry, among others. Ed Guiney has produced the film with Kasia Malipan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Andrew Lowe under Element Pictures, TSG Entertainment, and Film4. Robbie Ryan has done the cinematography and Yorgos Mavropsaridis has edited the film. The music is composed by Jerskin Fendrix, and Seachlight Pictures has distributed the film.