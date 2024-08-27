 Daddio OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn's Film
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn's starter film is directed and written by Christy Hall

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Daddio OTT Release Date | Trailer

Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn's starter Daddio's film premiered on September 1, 2023, at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. It was later released in theatres on June 28, 2024. The film is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Daddio?

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is also available on Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play.

Plot

The plot centres around a young woman named Girlie. The trailer starts with a woman who lands at JFK International Airport at midnight and decides to take a cab to her apartment in Manhattan. Things take a different turn when she gets engaged in an unexpected conversation with a cab driver who sees the grudges she has been holding in her heart and is not willing to let them out.

All about Daddio

The film cast includes Academy Award Winner Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson.

Daddio is directed and written by Christy Hall. It is produced by Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Terry Dougas, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Christy Hall, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff under the banner of Hercules Film Fund, TeaTime Pictures, Raindrop Valley, Rhea Films, and Projected Picture Works.

Phedon Papamichael has done the cinematography, and Lisa Zeno Churgin has edited the film. Dickon Hinchliffe has composed the music, and Sony Pictures Classics has distributed the film.

