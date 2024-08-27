Wolfs OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brad Pitt, George Clooney's Film

Wolfs OTT Release Date | Trailer

Wolfs is an action comedy film starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the lead roles. It will premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, and will be released on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Wolfs?

The upcoming film will be released digitally on September 27, 2024, and audiences can watch it on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, "Clooney. Pitt. WOLFS. In select theaters September 20. Streaming on Apple TV+ September 27. "

Story

The film focuses on two professional fixers, Jack and Nick, who receive a call from a woman named Margaret. She invites both of them to her apartment to handle a crime that has already taken place. When Nick arrives at her apartment, he starts removing the evidence, but he is surprised to find that another fixer, also named Nick and with the same profession, is already there. They are both hired for the same job and are forced to work together. However, things take a dramatic turn when they realise that the person they are about to dispose of is not actually alive. The rest of the story unfolds in the film.

Cast and production of Wolfs

The film features George Clooney as Jack, Brad Pitt as Nick, Amy Ryan as Margaret, Austin Abrams as Kid, Poorna Jagannathan as June, Richard Kind as Kid's dad, and Zlatko Buric as Dimitri, among others. The upcoming action comedy film is written and directed by Jon Watts. It is produced by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Grant Heslov, Dede Gardner, Dianne McGunigle, Jeremy Kleiner, and Jon Watts under Apple Studios, Plan B Entertainment, and Smokehouse Pictures.