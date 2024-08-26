The Judge From Hell OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Park Shin-hye, Kim Jae-young's K-Drama

The Judge From Hell OTT Release Date | Teaser

Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young starrer The Judge from Hell is a fantasy drama which has been confirmed to stream on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Judge from Hell?

The Disney+ Hotstar series will consist of 14 episodes, with new episodes being released every Friday and Saturday starting September 21, 2024, around 10:00 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In South Korea, it will be available on SBS TV.

Plot

The drama revolves around a demon named Kang Bit-na, who takes on the task of serving justice by entering the body of an elite judge. Her responsibility is to send the rightful culprits to hell. However, Kang Bit-na's life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a charming, talented, and kind-hearted detective who harbours many grudges. What happens next is revealed in the series.

All about The Judge from Hell?

The K-drama features Park Shin-hye as Kang Bit-na, Kim Jae-young as Han Da-on, Kim In-kwon as Gu Man-do, Kim Hye-hwa as Kim So-young, Lee Joong-ok as Jae-hyun, Lee Mi-do as Seo Hwa-seon, Lee Kyu-han as Jung Tae-gyu and Han Sang-jin as Joo Hyung-seok, among others. The upcoming South Korean drama is written by Jo Yi-soo and directed by Park Jin-pyo. Yoon Yoon-sun has produced the series with Park Mi-kyung, and Kwon Ryeong-ah has produced the drama series under Studio S.