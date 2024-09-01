Seoul Busters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kim Dong-Wook's K-drama

Seoul Busters OTT Release Date |

Seoul Busters is a comedy series starring Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyeon-woo, Lee Seung-woo, and Park Se-wan in the lead roles. The South Korean series is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Seoul Busters?

The series will release on September 11, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Full-blown ragtag team play! The meeting between the nation's worst violent crimes unit and the elite new unit leader< Forced > Teaser trailer released September 11th, only on Disney+!"

Plot

The plot of the series focuses on South Korea's last-ranked powerful squad in the country and the elite Violent Crime leader who tries to solve a bizarre case when a mysterious murder took place in Seoul. Will the squad be able to solve the mystery case? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Seoul Busters

The case of the crime thriller series includes Kim Dong-wook as Dongbang Yu-bin, Park Ji-hwan as Mu Jung-ryeok, Park Se-wan as Seo Min-seo, Seo Hyeon-woo as Jeong Jeong-hwan, Lee Seung-woo as Jang Tan-sik, Choi Kwang-il as a chief of police and Son Eun-seo as Jang Eun-kyeong, among others.

The upcoming South Korean series is written by Lee Young-chul and directed by Ahn Jong-yeon, Shin Jung-hyeon, and Lee Gwang-jae. It is produced by Park Sun-ah, Kwon Jong-duk, and Kim Hyung-kook under Studio S, BA Entertainment, and Chorokbaem Media.