Love Next Door Episode 6 Release Date: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

Love Next Door Episode 6 Release Date |

Love Next Door is a South Korean drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The sixth episode is set to stream on OTT soon.

When and where to watch Love Next Dooe Episode 6 in India?

After five successful epsodes, the sixth episode of the series will stream on Netflix on September 1, Sunday. Love Next Door consists of 16 episodes, with one episode each dropping on Saturday and Sunday around 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The series centres around a successful young architect named Choi Seung-hyo, who is loved by everyone because of his talent and charisma. However, in spite of having everything, he feels a void in himself until he meets his childhood friend, Seok-Ryu. The previous episodes showed Seung-Hyo's encounter with Seok-Ryu and how he realises that his feelings for his childhood friend have still not faded. The sixth episode of the series will show how their friendship takes a romantic turn.

Cast and production of Love Next Door Episode 6

The series features Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

It is directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun. Studio Dragon has produced the series. Love Next Door is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo and Yoo Sang-won under Studio Dragon and The Modori.