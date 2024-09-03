Visfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film

Visfot OTT Release Date | Trailer

Visfot is a thriller film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024. The film is based on the themes of dishonesty, friendship, betrayal, and more.

When and where to watch Visfot?

The upcoming film will be released on September 6, 2024 and audience can watch it on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "When two people from different worlds meet, a THRILLING explosion is guaranteed! 🤯💥#Visfot streaming 6 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The story is about a pilot who falls in love with a woman and gets romantically involved with her. One day, he decides to drop his son off at school, only to discover his girlfriend, Tara, with another man. This prompts him to start following her, leading to a confrontation at a hotel. The situation takes a drastic turn when his son goes missing. The film unravels the events that follow this unexpected development.

Cast and production of Visfot

The film's cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Krystle D'Souza, Priya Bapat, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. The upcoming film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and written by Abbas Dalal with Hussain Dalal.