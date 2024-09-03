 Visfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVisfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film

Visfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film

The upcoming film is based on Hernan Jabes' film Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Visfot OTT Release Date | Trailer

Visfot is a thriller film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024. The film is based on the themes of dishonesty, friendship, betrayal, and more.

When and where to watch Visfot?

The upcoming film will be released on September 6, 2024 and audience can watch it on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "When two people from different worlds meet, a THRILLING explosion is guaranteed! 🤯💥#Visfot streaming 6 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Vodafone Idea Slapped With ₹73 Crore Goods & Service Tax Demand Orders From 9 Different GST Offices
Vodafone Idea Slapped With ₹73 Crore Goods & Service Tax Demand Orders From 9 Different GST Offices
Mumbai Tragic Accident: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies, 9 Injured As Drunk Passenger Seizes BEST Bus Steering Wheel At Lalbaug Junction
Mumbai Tragic Accident: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies, 9 Injured As Drunk Passenger Seizes BEST Bus Steering Wheel At Lalbaug Junction
Mumbai: Scammer Posing As Bank Official Visits 35-Year-Old Businessman's Home, Steals Credit Card And Executes Fraudulent Transactions
Mumbai: Scammer Posing As Bank Official Visits 35-Year-Old Businessman's Home, Steals Credit Card And Executes Fraudulent Transactions
Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update
Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update

The story is about a pilot who falls in love with a woman and gets romantically involved with her. One day, he decides to drop his son off at school, only to discover his girlfriend, Tara, with another man. This prompts him to start following her, leading to a confrontation at a hotel. The situation takes a drastic turn when his son goes missing. The film unravels the events that follow this unexpected development.

Read Also
Midnight At The Pera Palace: Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Visfot

The film's cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Krystle D'Souza, Priya Bapat, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. The upcoming film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and written by Abbas Dalal with Hussain Dalal. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Visfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film

Visfot OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan's Film

Vivek Oberoi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

Vivek Oberoi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To...

Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To...

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...

Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...