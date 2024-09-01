Midnight At The Pera Palace: Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 2 of the Midnight at the Pera Palace is a Turkish drama starring Yasemin Szawlowski in the lead role. The mystery thriller is set to drop in September 2024.

When and where to watch Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2?

Season 2 of Midnight at the Pera Palace will be released on September 12, 2024, and audiences can watch it on Netflix.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around a young orphaned journalist from Istanbul named Esra, who gets assigned to write an article about the upcoming 130th anniversary of the Pera Palace Hotel.

She decides to visit the hotel in the hope of discovering more about its history. Esra meets the manager of the hotel, Ahmet, who shows her around and explains the untold story of the palace and its history.

However, Ahmet conceals a secret room in the hotel. Things take an intense turn when Peride accidentally travels back to 1919. What happens when she meets her doppelganger, Peride, and how it is connected to Turkey's independence is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Midnight at the Pera Palace

The cast of Midnight at the Pera Palace includes Yasemin Szawlowski, Tansu Bicer as Ahmet, Engin Hepileri as Reşat, Selahattin Paşalı as Halit, Yasemin Szawlowski as Sonia, Hakan Dinckol as Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, James Chalmers as George, Osman Albayrak as Naim Efendi and Clare Louise Frost as Agatha Christie, among others.

The anticipated Turkish drama, which consists of eight episodes, is inspired by the 2014 historical non-fiction book of the same name. It is produced by Karga Seven Pictures.