Slow Horses Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas' Series Online

Slow Horses: Season 4 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Slow Horses is a crime thriller series starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in the lead roles. The fourth season is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Slow Horses: Season 4?

The series is streaming on Apple TV+. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Threat levels are critical, no time for a shower. Slow Horses, Season 4 premieres September 4 on Apple TV+."

Threat levels are critical, no time for a shower. Slow Horses, Season 4 premieres September 4 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/52p5O6LQ0i — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 13, 2024

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around a group of MI5 agents, known as the "Slow Horses", who try to eliminate the sinister forces from England. What happens when the dysfunctional team, which is headed by Jackson Lamb, learns about a suicide attack in the city? Will the squad be able to prevent the attack?

Cast and production of Slow Horses: Season 4

The cast of the series includes Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, among others. The crime thriller series is an adaptation of Mick Herron's novel, the Slough House.

It is directed by James Hawes, Saul Metzstein, and Jeremy Lovering. Will James Smith has written the series along with Jonny Stockwood, Mark Denton, and Morwenna Banks. It is produced by Jane Robertson under the banner of Sony Pictures Television Studios, See-Saw Films, and Flying Studio Pictures.