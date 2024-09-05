 Selling Sunset Season 8 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Selling Sunset Season 8 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Selling Sunset Season 8 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Selling Sunset is created by Adam DiVello. It is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate Television

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Selling Sunset Season 8 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Selling Sunset is an American reality show starring Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan in the lead roles. The eighth season of the upcoming show is set to drop on OTT on September 2024.

When and where to watch Selling Sunset Season 8

The series will be released digitally on September 6, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "Selling Sunset Season 8 premieres September 6. And the stakes are higher than a penthouse view."

Plot

The show focuses on a group named The Oppenheim, which sells property to wealthy buyers and earns a huge amount of money. But things take a turn when new agents join them. It also shows how the company's members deal with their personal problems and try to balance both. What happens when they find it difficult to cooperate with new real estate agents?

Cast and production of Selling Sunset Season 8

The series features Heather El Moussa, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Breana Tiesi, Vanessa Villela, and Chelsea Lazkani, among others. Adam DiVello created the upcoming series, which is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate Television.

