 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What's The Age Gap Between Geetha Govindam Actors?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What's The Age Gap Between Geetha Govindam Actors?

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What's The Age Gap Between Geetha Govindam Actors?

Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, and in February next year, they will be getting married. If we talk about the age gap between them, Vijay is seven years older than Rashmika. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement

The rumours about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship have been going on since the past many years. But the actors have neither denied nor confirmed it. On Friday, M9 News reported that the couple got engaged in Hyderabad in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. According to reports, they will be tying the knot in February 2026.

While Rashmika and Vijay have not confirmed the news about their engagement, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the latter's team confirmed that they are engaged and the wedding will happen in February next year.

On Thursday, Rashmika shared a post in a saree, wishing everyone Happy Dussehra, and fans are speculating that those pictures were from her engagement. Check out the post below...

Read Also
'I Clearly Explained I Promoted A Gaming App': Vijay Deverakonda Reveals What He Told ED Officers...
article-image

What Is The Age Gap Between Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North) Projects, Orders To Expedite Work | Video
Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North) Projects, Orders To Expedite Work | Video
CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Form Submission Begins For Class 10 & 12 At cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here
CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Form Submission Begins For Class 10 & 12 At cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here
Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel
Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel
'Pure Disrespect To A Legend': Fans Distraught After Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series
'Pure Disrespect To A Legend': Fans Distraught After Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series

Vijay was born on May 9, 1989, and right now, he is 36 years old. Meanwhile, Rashmika was born on April 5, 1996, and currently she is 29 years old. So, the age gap between them is seven years.

While Rashmika and Vijay never spoke about their relationship, they shared pictures from vacations in which the background was the same. They gave hints that they are holidaying together.

Read Also
'Future Mrs Liger': Are Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Engaged? Fans Spot Ring On Actress'...
article-image

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Movies

Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Reportedly, the two are going to team up for a period film as well. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, we are sure fans of Vijay and Rashmika are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of their engagement and to see their favourite stars' pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Is What Forever Should Feel Like': Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor Announces Her...

'This Is What Forever Should Feel Like': Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor Announces Her...

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What's The Age Gap Between Geetha Govindam Actors?

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What's The Age Gap Between Geetha Govindam Actors?

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push The 'Near-Naked' Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Enters ₹ 100 Crore Club In...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Enters ₹ 100 Crore Club In...