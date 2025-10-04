Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What's The Age Gap Between Geetha Govindam Actors?

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement

The rumours about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship have been going on since the past many years. But the actors have neither denied nor confirmed it. On Friday, M9 News reported that the couple got engaged in Hyderabad in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. According to reports, they will be tying the knot in February 2026.

While Rashmika and Vijay have not confirmed the news about their engagement, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the latter's team confirmed that they are engaged and the wedding will happen in February next year.

On Thursday, Rashmika shared a post in a saree, wishing everyone Happy Dussehra, and fans are speculating that those pictures were from her engagement. Check out the post below...

What Is The Age Gap Between Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay was born on May 9, 1989, and right now, he is 36 years old. Meanwhile, Rashmika was born on April 5, 1996, and currently she is 29 years old. So, the age gap between them is seven years.

While Rashmika and Vijay never spoke about their relationship, they shared pictures from vacations in which the background was the same. They gave hints that they are holidaying together.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Movies

Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Reportedly, the two are going to team up for a period film as well. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, we are sure fans of Vijay and Rashmika are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of their engagement and to see their favourite stars' pictures.