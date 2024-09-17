CTRL OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Film Online

CTRL OTT Release Date | Trailer

CTRL is a thriller film starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the lead roles. The makers of the film will release it directly on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch CTRL online?

The film is set to premiere on October 2024 and it will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young woman named Nella Awasthi (Panday), who falls in love with Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan) and expresses her feelings for him. After Joe accepts her proposal, they start a romantic relationship, and Nella decides to take it to the next level by sharing their romance on social media.

However, Nella, who spends a lot of time online, realises that her personal information and photos on social media can be misused by cybercriminals. Will she be able to protect herself and navigate the dangers of the digital world?

Cast and production of CTRL

The cast of the film includes Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi, Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, Aparshakti Khurana, Ravish Desai, Samit Gambhir, Suchita Trivedi, Kamakshi Bhat, and Devika Vatsa, among others.

The upcoming thriller film is directed and written by Vikramaditya Motwane, Avinash Sampath and Sumukhi Suresh. It is producued by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films.