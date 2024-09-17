 CTRL OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCTRL OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Film Online

CTRL OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Film Online

The upcoming thriller film is directed and written by Vikramaditya Motwane, Avinash Sampath and Sumukhi Suresh

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
CTRL OTT Release Date | Trailer

CTRL is a thriller film starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the lead roles. The makers of the film will release it directly on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch CTRL online?

The film is set to premiere on October 2024 and it will be available on Netflix.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 7,574 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 6 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession To Reach Girgaon Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 7,574 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 6 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession To Reach Girgaon Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
'Waited For This All Day': Social Media Flooded With Memes As Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Posts Picture
'Waited For This All Day': Social Media Flooded With Memes As Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Posts Picture
Priyanka Chopra Returns To Miss World 2000 Venue For Nick Jonas’ Concert, Duo Passionately Kiss While Malti Marie Closes Her Eyes (PHOTOS)
Priyanka Chopra Returns To Miss World 2000 Venue For Nick Jonas’ Concert, Duo Passionately Kiss While Malti Marie Closes Her Eyes (PHOTOS)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 9, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 9, Part 2)

The film tells the story of a young woman named Nella Awasthi (Panday), who falls in love with Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan) and expresses her feelings for him. After Joe accepts her proposal, they start a romantic relationship, and Nella decides to take it to the next level by sharing their romance on social media.

However, Nella, who spends a lot of time online, realises that her personal information and photos on social media can be misused by cybercriminals. Will she be able to protect herself and navigate the dangers of the digital world?

Read Also
Blood Legacy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image
Read Also
Envious OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of CTRL

The cast of the film includes Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi, Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, Aparshakti Khurana, Ravish Desai, Samit Gambhir, Suchita Trivedi, Kamakshi Bhat, and Devika Vatsa, among others.

The upcoming thriller film is directed and written by Vikramaditya Motwane, Avinash Sampath and Sumukhi Suresh. It is producued by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Returns To Miss World 2000 Venue For Nick Jonas’ Concert, Duo Passionately Kiss...

Priyanka Chopra Returns To Miss World 2000 Venue For Nick Jonas’ Concert, Duo Passionately Kiss...

CTRL OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Film Online

CTRL OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Film Online

Arijit Singh Consoles Crying Heartbroken Female Fan At London Concert, Asks Her To Smile: 'God Spoke...

Arijit Singh Consoles Crying Heartbroken Female Fan At London Concert, Asks Her To Smile: 'God Spoke...

‘Will Do Bigg Boss 18 If..’: Sana Makbul On Taking Up Show After Bigg Boss OTT 3

‘Will Do Bigg Boss 18 If..’: Sana Makbul On Taking Up Show After Bigg Boss OTT 3

Arif Zakaria On Playing Ghost Who Rapes On-Screen In Haunted: 'I Followed Vikram Bhatt'

Arif Zakaria On Playing Ghost Who Rapes On-Screen In Haunted: 'I Followed Vikram Bhatt'