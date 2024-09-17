Blood Legacy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Blood Legacy OTT Release Date | Trailer

Blood Legacy stars Xolile Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla and Treasure Nkosi

in the lead roles. The series is set to stream on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Blood Legacy?

The series is streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X with caption that reads, "Everybody has secrets. Blood Legacy is coming to Netflix, Sep 20 🩸."

Everybody has secrets. Blood Legacy is coming to Netflix, Sep 20 🩸 pic.twitter.com/vOIuEOnprc — Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) August 22, 2024

Plot

The series' plot narrates the story of Khanyi Adesina, who returns to her hometown after her father asks her to take over the reins and run the company to end the corruption. But what happens when she discovers that her siblings, Mandla Ndlovu, and Siya Ndlouv, threaten to destroy the family business and take control? Will she be able to protect her father's company, Spear, and fulfill her father's wish is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Blood Legacy

The cast of the series includes Xolile Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla, Mike Ndlangamandla, Connie Chiume, Dineo Rasedile, Treasure Nkosi, Anthony Oseyemi, Unathi Mkhize, Nandipa Khubone, Mduduzi Mabaso, Michael Everson, Dawn Thandeka King, Wiseman Zitha, Pallance Dladla, Thabiso Ramotshela, and Unathi Mkhize, among others. Caroline Doherty has directed and written the series with Bradley Katzen, Sandulela Asanda, Kurt Ellis, and Bonie Sithebe. The 20 episodic series is produced by Gambit Films.