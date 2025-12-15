Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate Hunger Games-Style Setup In Mumbai: Report

Ranveer Singh is on a roll! Thanks to Dhurandhar, which has created a storm at the box office despite minimal promotions and is set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark within just 10 days of its release, the actor is riding high on success. Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar, Ranveer is reportedly all set to kickstart his next film, Pralay, a zombie thriller and post-apocalyptic drama that is scheduled to go on floors in 2026.

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer's Pralay is expected to go on floors between July and August 2026. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta, who co-directed the smash hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pralay will mark Jai Mehta’s debut in feature films.

Pralay To Go On Floors After Don 3

The report further stated that Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, will go on floors first in 2026, after which Ranveer Singh will shift his focus to Pralay. The final schedule for Pralay is expected to be locked in January, once Ranveer completes his commitments for Don 3.

With Singh completing Don 3 first, director Jai Mehta will have ample time to build the world of the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay. The film reportedly follows the protagonist’s fight for survival, with Mehta using the zombie framework to explore social, emotional, and moral collapse.

Sources suggest that the makers plan to reimagine Mumbai in a The Hunger Games-style setup, recreating a devastated city by blending elaborate physical sets with advanced AI-generated extensions. "Large sections of the city will be digitally aged, to give it an abandoned look. Parts of the film will be shot in Mumbai, before moving to other locations," added the source.

On the work front, Ranveer also has Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.