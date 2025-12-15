 Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate Hunger Games-Style Setup In Mumbai: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate Hunger Games-Style Setup In Mumbai: Report

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate Hunger Games-Style Setup In Mumbai: Report

Ranveer Singh is on a roll after Dhurandhar, set to cross Rs 400 crore in just 10 days. He will next star in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, making his film debut. Scheduled to go on floors in July-August 2026, the film explores survival amid social, emotional, and moral collapse in a devastated Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh is on a roll! Thanks to Dhurandhar, which has created a storm at the box office despite minimal promotions and is set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark within just 10 days of its release, the actor is riding high on success. Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar, Ranveer is reportedly all set to kickstart his next film, Pralay, a zombie thriller and post-apocalyptic drama that is scheduled to go on floors in 2026.

Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer's Pralay is expected to go on floors between July and August 2026. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta, who co-directed the smash hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pralay will mark Jai Mehta’s debut in feature films.

Read Also
'Waqt Aane Par Kismat Badalti...' Ranveer Singh Shares FIRST Reaction After Dhurandhar's Blockbuster...
article-image

Pralay To Go On Floors After Don 3

FPJ Shorts
Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate Hunger Games-Style Setup In Mumbai: Report
Ranveer Singh Gears Up For Zombie Thriller Pralay After Dhurandhar's Success, Makers To Recreate Hunger Games-Style Setup In Mumbai: Report
What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed
What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed
'No One On Stage Said Anything Like That': Priyanka Gandhi Responds To BJP Over Slogans Against PM Modi At Congress Rally - VIDEO
'No One On Stage Said Anything Like That': Priyanka Gandhi Responds To BJP Over Slogans Against PM Modi At Congress Rally - VIDEO
Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

The report further stated that Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, will go on floors first in 2026, after which Ranveer Singh will shift his focus to Pralay. The final schedule for Pralay is expected to be locked in January, once Ranveer completes his commitments for Don 3.

With Singh completing Don 3 first, director Jai Mehta will have ample time to build the world of the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay. The film reportedly follows the protagonist’s fight for survival, with Mehta using the zombie framework to explore social, emotional, and moral collapse.

Sources suggest that the makers plan to reimagine Mumbai in a The Hunger Games-style setup, recreating a devastated city by blending elaborate physical sets with advanced AI-generated extensions. "Large sections of the city will be digitally aged, to give it an abandoned look. Parts of the film will be shot in Mumbai, before moving to other locations," added the source.

On the work front, Ranveer also has Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed

What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed

Is Jay Bhanushali Dating Miesha Iyer Amid Divorce Rumours? Arti Singh REACTS After Their Appearance...

Is Jay Bhanushali Dating Miesha Iyer Amid Divorce Rumours? Arti Singh REACTS After Their Appearance...

'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai,...

'Jaya Ji Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo Warna...': Rakhi Sawant Comes With Blue Drum At An Event In Mumbai,...

Thamma OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurana's Film

Thamma OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurana's Film

'Please Report': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Scammed & 'Impersonated',...

'Please Report': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Scammed & 'Impersonated',...