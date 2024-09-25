Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 | Trailer

Popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which was launched in 2005, has successfully released its 20 seasons. Now, the makers of the series are all set to release its 21st season digitally in September 2024.

When and where to watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 21?

The longest-running primetime medical drama is set to release on September 27, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. If you are in America, Hulu is the best platform to watch Grey's Anatomy.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around the daily lives of a team of doctors working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. They constantly make life-or-death decisions while trying to balance their personal lives and relationships. What happens when the line between their personal and professional lives becomes blurred? Will they be able to work properly?

Cast and production of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21

Grey's Anatomy features Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Brooke Smith as Erica Hahn, Eric Dane as Mark Sloan, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, and Niko Terho as Lucas Adams among others.

The series is produced by Ann Kindberg, Austin Guzman, Elisabeth R Finch, Gabrielle G Stanton, Harry Werksman, James E Williams, Jeff Rafner under Shondaland Entertainment One, and ABC Signature. The cinematography is done by Herbert Davis, Jeffrey Jur and Tim Suhrstedt.