Emergency Landing OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Emergency Landing OTT Release Date | Trailer

Emergency Landing is an adventure thriller film starring Egor Beroev in the lead role. The film was released on March 16, 2023. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Emergency Landing?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Sarik Andreasyan and written by Aleksey Gravitskiy.

Plot

The film's plot is based on real events that occurred on August 15, 2019. It revolves around a young man named Damir Yusupov from Russia, who dreams of becoming a pilot after being inspired by his father's career in aviation. Despite facing numerous challenges, Damir eventually becomes an airline pilot. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when a flight from Zhukovsky Airport to Moscow collides with a flock of seagulls, causing both engines to fail. The film then focuses on Damir's incredible feat of safely landing the plane in a cornfield with all 233 people on board.

Cast and production of Emergency Landing

The cast of the film includes Egor Beroev as Damir Yusupov, Polina Maksimova as Julia, Olga Khokhlova as Vera, Mark Bogatyrev as Mikhail, Jeanne Apple as Tamara, Lisa Moryak as Vika, Mikhail Tarabukin as Senior Flight Attendant, Mark Bogatyrev a passenger, Hrant Tokhatyan as Grant, Ksnia Tokhatyan as Natalia and Dmitriy Vlaskin as Kirill, among others.

The film is based on the real incidents that took place on August 15, 2019. It is produced by Edgar Hakobyan, Grigory Hakobyan, Ekaterina Shuvalova, Ilya Shuvalov, Ekaterina Muratova, Vadim Vereshchagin and Sarik Andreasyan.