The Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Heist OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Heist is a crime-thriller starring Nad Sham and Suman Rao in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on July 19, 2024, and now it is now streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch The Heist?

The film is available to watch on Jio Cinema. It is directed by Aditya Awandhe and written by Nikita Chaturvedi.

Plot

The movie centres around Ananya, a former FATF agent, who crosses paths with con artist Neel through the Dark Web. Things take an exciting turn when they team up to pull off a heist on India's biggest fraudster, Viren Shah.

Viren Shah, a billionaire, had enticed his villagers with promises beyond what any bank could offer, and his schemes had made him a famous, wealthy man in India. However, he absconded with all his money. Will Ananya and Neel's mission become successful?

Cast and production of The Heist

The cast of the film includes Nad Sham as Neel, Siddhanth Kapoor as Viren Shah, Jagat Rawat as Xavier, Suman Rao as Agent Ananya Bakshi, Pratyaksh Rajbhatt as Ryan, Saurabh Saraswat as Rahul, Tasneem Khan as Suzi and Nandini Gupta, among others.

The crime-thriller is directed by Aditya Awandhe and written by Nikita Chaturvedi. Farheen Vencapah has produced the film with Yash Modhave under LIV Worldwide and YFN Worldwide Movies. Anirudh Nakhare has done the cinematography and Amol Vijay Khanvilkar has edited the film. The music is composed by Yug Bhusal.