Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming Platform

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date

Vaazha—Biopic of a Billion Boys is a Malayalam comedy film starring Basil Joseph, Siju Sunny, Saaf Bros, Joemon Jyothir, and Jagadish in the lead roles. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys?

The film is currently available on Disney + Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram with the caption, "The Biopic of A Billion Boys - Vaazha will be streaming from September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar."

Plot

The film follows the lives of five friends, who are often called "losers" by their family and society. It shows their bond with family and friends, how they navigate their emotions, and the challenges of adulthood. The movie is based on the themes of family, love, friendship, and more.

Cast and production of Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys

The film cast includes Siju Sunny as Ajo Thomas, Joemon Jyothir as Moosa, Saaf Bros as BC Vishwam, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari as Vishnu, Anshid as Vivek Anand, Anuraj OB as Abdul Kalam, Basil Joseph as police officer, Azees Nedumangad as Thomachan, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan as Maya, Gouri Sankar Krishna Moorthy as Astrologer, and Ajin Joy, among others. The comedy film is directed by Anand Menon and written by Vipin Das. It is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Adarsh Narayan and PB Anish under WBTS Productions.