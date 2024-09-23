 Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming Platform

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming Platform

The comedy film is directed by Anand Menon and written by Vipin Das

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date | Via YouTube

Vaazha—Biopic of a Billion Boys is a Malayalam comedy film starring Basil Joseph, Siju Sunny, Saaf Bros, Joemon Jyothir, and Jagadish in the lead roles. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys?

The film is currently available on Disney + Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram with the caption, "The Biopic of A Billion Boys - Vaazha will be streaming from September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28
IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28
Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation
Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation
IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students
IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students
UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine
UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine

The film follows the lives of five friends, who are often called "losers" by their family and society. It shows their bond with family and friends, how they navigate their emotions, and the challenges of adulthood. The movie is based on the themes of family, love, friendship, and more.

Read Also
The Park Maniac OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys

The film cast includes Siju Sunny as Ajo Thomas, Joemon Jyothir as Moosa, Saaf Bros as BC Vishwam, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari as Vishnu, Anshid as Vivek Anand, Anuraj OB as Abdul Kalam, Basil Joseph as police officer, Azees Nedumangad as Thomachan, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan as Maya, Gouri Sankar Krishna Moorthy as Astrologer, and Ajin Joy, among others. The comedy film is directed by Anand Menon and written by Vipin Das. It is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Adarsh Narayan and PB Anish under WBTS Productions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming...

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming...

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report

Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report

Pushpa Producer Ravi Shankar Denies Allu Arjun's Involvement In Jani Master Sexual Assault Case:...

Pushpa Producer Ravi Shankar Denies Allu Arjun's Involvement In Jani Master Sexual Assault Case:...

Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun...

Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun...