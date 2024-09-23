 The Park Maniac OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The film is based on the story of a famous killer in Brazil, Francisco de Assis Pereira

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
The Park Maniac is a crime thriller film starring Giovanna Grigio and Silvero Pereira in the lead roles. It is based on the story of a famous killer in Brazil, Francisco de Assis Pereira. The film will stream digitally in October 2024.

Release date and OTT platform of The Park Maniac

The Park Maniac is set to premiere on October 18, 2024. It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The plot of Park Maniac is set in 1998 Brazil and revolves around a reporter, Elena, who investigates the crimes committed by Francisco de Assis Pereira, one of the most famous killers in Brazil. She discovers how the killer comes into the limelight after he was accused of attacking and raping 20 women and murdering at least 10 of them brutally. The reporter also tries to understand the killer's psychologies behind attempting heinous crimes.

Cast and production of The Park Maniac

The cast of the film includes Silvero Pereira as Francisco, Giovanna Grigio as Elena, Diego Avelino as Policial civil clareira, Mariana Amancio as Alice, Marco Antonio Barreto as Pescador and Arianne Botelho, among others. The film is directed by Mauricio Eca and written by LG Bayao. It is produced by Marcelo Braga and Angelo Ravazi. Marcelo Trotta has done the cinematography and Gustavo Giani has edited the film.

