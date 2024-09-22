The Mystery Of Moksha Island OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ashutosh Rana's Series Online

The Mystery Of Moksha Island OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Mystery Of Moksha Island is a crime thriller series staring Ashutosh Rana in the lead role. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Mystery of Moksha Island?

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is helmed by Anish Kuruvilla and Sanjeev Roy has written the series with Prasanth Varma. The series is available to watch in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.

Plot

The series revolves around a wealthy man named Dr Vishwak Sen, who creates a private island for himself in the middle of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Things take an exciting turn when he calls his son to Moksha Island to announce him as his legal heir. However, when a group of families arrive on the island with his son, they start getting killed mysteriously.

Cast and production of The Mystery Of Moksha Island

The cast of the series includes Ashutosh Rana, Nandu, Tejaswi Madivada, Priya Anand, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Raj Tirandasu, Ajay Kumar KathurvarPavani Reddy, Keshav Deepak, Akshara Gowda, Sudha and Bhanu Chander, among others.

The eight-episodic series is produced by Gopichand Achanta, Ram Achanta, Harish Katta, Pranav Pingle and Kolla Praveen under the banner of 14 Reels Entertainment. Naveen Yadav has done the cinematography and Umair Hasan has edited the series with Faiz Rai. The music is composed by Shakthikanth Karthick.