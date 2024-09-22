 The Mystery Of Moksha Island OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ashutosh Rana's Series Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Mystery Of Moksha Island OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ashutosh Rana's Series Online

The Mystery Of Moksha Island OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ashutosh Rana's Series Online

It is a crime thriller series which is helmed by Anish Kuruvilla and Sanjeev Roy has written the series with Prasanth Varma

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
The Mystery Of Moksha Island OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Mystery Of Moksha Island is a crime thriller series staring Ashutosh Rana in the lead role. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Mystery of Moksha Island?

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is helmed by Anish Kuruvilla and Sanjeev Roy has written the series with Prasanth Varma. The series is available to watch in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Video: Virat Kohli Dancing During Team Huddle Ahead Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test
Video: Virat Kohli Dancing During Team Huddle Ahead Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test
IIT Roorkee Partners With Samarkand State University, Aim To Boost India-Uzbek Ties In Research & More
IIT Roorkee Partners With Samarkand State University, Aim To Boost India-Uzbek Ties In Research & More
Retaining The Holy Fragrance Of Ganesh-Utsav: MBMC To Recycle 50 Tonnes Of Floral Waste Into Incense Sticks
Retaining The Holy Fragrance Of Ganesh-Utsav: MBMC To Recycle 50 Tonnes Of Floral Waste Into Incense Sticks
Viral Video Shows Zookeeper Jay Brewer, Daughter Fearlessly Holding 2 Long Pythons
Viral Video Shows Zookeeper Jay Brewer, Daughter Fearlessly Holding 2 Long Pythons

The series revolves around a wealthy man named Dr Vishwak Sen, who creates a private island for himself in the middle of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Things take an exciting turn when he calls his son to Moksha Island to announce him as his legal heir. However, when a group of families arrive on the island with his son, they start getting killed mysteriously.

Read Also
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming...
article-image
Read Also
Ruslaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aayush Sharma's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of The Mystery Of Moksha Island

The cast of the series includes Ashutosh Rana, Nandu, Tejaswi Madivada, Priya Anand, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Raj Tirandasu, Ajay Kumar KathurvarPavani Reddy, Keshav Deepak, Akshara Gowda, Sudha and Bhanu Chander, among others.

The eight-episodic series is produced by Gopichand Achanta, Ram Achanta, Harish Katta, Pranav Pingle and Kolla Praveen under the banner of 14 Reels Entertainment. Naveen Yadav has done the cinematography and Umair Hasan has edited the series with Faiz Rai. The music is composed by Shakthikanth Karthick.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Love, Sitara OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala's Movie Online

Love, Sitara OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala's Movie Online

Ishq In The Air OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Medha Rana's Series

Ishq In The Air OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Medha Rana's Series

Abhishek Malhan Says Female Fan Considered Him Her 'Husband': 'She Messaged Me For 365 Days'

Abhishek Malhan Says Female Fan Considered Him Her 'Husband': 'She Messaged Me For 365 Days'

Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce...

Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce...

'It Will Cost You Big Time': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray WARNS Maharashtra Theatre Owners Against...

'It Will Cost You Big Time': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray WARNS Maharashtra Theatre Owners Against...