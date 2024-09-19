 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The second season of Rayn Murphy and Ian Brennan's series, Monster, is currently streaming on an OTT platform

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story OTT Release Date | Trailer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a crime-thriller series based on horrific true events. It stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch in the lead roles. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch it online ?

The series is streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and wrote, "From the creators of Monster comes the next chilling installment of the anthology series: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

Plot

The story of the series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, who always support each other when in need. Their life turns upside down when they discover their parent's body in their home. Police investigate the mystery murders and later discover that Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez have killed their parents. What happens next is revealed in the series.

article-image

Cast and production of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The cast of the series includes Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Chloe Sevigny as Mary Louise, Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson, Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, Dallas Roberts as Dr Jerome Oziel, Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, Enrique Murciano as Carlos Baralt, and Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, among others.

The crime-thriller show is produced by David McMillan and Ian Brennan.

