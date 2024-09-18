 Tuesday OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Tuesday OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

What happens when a mother who loves her daughter the most discovers that she will die soon?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Tuesday OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tuesday is a fantasy movie starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew in the lead roles. It premiered on September 1, 2023, at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and was released in theatres on June 7, 2024. Tuesday is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Tuesday online?

Tuesday, written and directed by Daina O Pusic, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. After a theatrical release, it received a positive response from critics.

Plot

The film's plot focuses on the lives of a mother and daughter, aiming to showcase love, acceptance, and detachment. It narrates the tale of a mother, Zora, who has a 15-year-old wheelchair-bound daughter named Tuesday, suffering from an incurable illness. Zora's life turns upside down when an astonishing talking bird arrives at her home and tells her that her daughter will die soon. The story explores what Sarah does afterward, who loves her daughter the most in the world, and whether she will be able to let go of her daughter.

Cast and production of Tuesday

The film's cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Zora, Arinze Kene as the Death, Lola Petticrew as Tuesday, Leah Harvey as Nurse Billie, Taru Devani as Ira, Ellie James as Willow, Justin Edwards as Jack, Nathan Ives-Moiba as Victor, and Bijal Raj as Berrak, among others.

It is produced by Helen Gladders, Oliver Roskill, and Ivana MacKinnon under Wild Swim Films, Record Player Films, and Gingerbread Pictures. The cinematography is done by Alexis Zabe, and Arttu Salmi has edited the film.

