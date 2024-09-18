Ruslaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aayush Sharma's Film Online

Ruslaan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Ruslaan is an action film starring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on April 26, 2024, and it did not receive great reviews from audiences and critics. It is all set to stream on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Ruslaan?

The film is directed by Karan Lalit Butani. It will be available to watch on Jio Cinema and Colors Cineplex. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "The kind of story that will bring you to the edge of your seat 🤯21 September raat 8 baje dekhiye #Ruslaan ka World Premiere, sirf Colors Cineplex aur JioCinema Par."

Plot

The plot centers around a young man named Ruslaan, who decides to hide his identity when his father brands him a terrorist. He embarks on a journey to become the finest agent while joining India's special agency, the Research Analysis Wing (RAW), but faces many challenges. Will he be able to join RAW and live peacefully with his father?

Cast

The film feature Aayush Sharma as Ruslaan, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa as Vaani, Jagapathi Babu as ATS officer Sameer Singh, Sal Yusuf as Ozan, Beena Banerjee as Aabha, Sangay Tsheltrim as Lee, Jaswinder Gardner as Manju, Aruna Beniwal as Saba, Suniel Shetty as Shinoy, and Nawab Shah as Ruslaan's father. The film also features Suniel Shetty, who makes a special appearance as Shinoy.

All about Ruslaan

The action film is directed by Karan Lalit Butanii. Yunus Sajawal has written the film with Kavin Dave and Mohit Srivastava. The film is produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. G Srinivas Reddy has done the cinematography and Rajendra Bhaat has edited the film.