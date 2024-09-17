Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal's Film

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani OTT Release Date |

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is a romantic comedy film starring Aditya Seal, Diksha J Singh and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani?

The film is set to release on October 4, 2024 and will be available on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and captioned, "Jodi inki hai niraali, Amar and Prem are here with their kahani#AmarPremKiPremKahani streaming 4 October onwards, only on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The story of the film revolves around Amar Mehta, a successful but emotionally detached businessman who finds his life disrupted when his company's new project threatens the local community, which is supported by Prem Kapoor, a devoted social worker. Their initial conflict escalates, leading Amar to reassess his priorities and values.

As Amar begins to understand the impact of his actions, he starts working with Prem on a community initiative. Through this process, he encounters Aarti, his former love, who now works with Prem. Things take a turn when their feelings resurface, complicating the dynamic between the three. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani features Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, Pranutan Bahl, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Antarjeet Joshi, Chetan Mohture, Nikky Athan, and Jhumma Mitra, among others. The upcoming film is directed and written by Hardik Gajjar.

It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Deepak Panth, Poonam Shroff, Shobha Sant and Gajjar Parth.