 Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Katrina Kaif Attend Superstar's Party? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Picture
A picture has gone viral on social media, in which Salman Khan is seen cutting his birthday cake, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, and Arijit Singh are there at his party. So, did these celebrities attend Salman's 60th birthday bash?

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan 60th Birthday | X (Twitter)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, and a grand birthday bash was planned at his Panvel farmhouse on Friday night. It was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, and a picture has gone viral on social media, in which Salman is seen cutting his birthday cake, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, and Arijit Singh are there at his birthday bash.

Check out the picture below...

So, did these celebrities actually attend Salman's birthday bash? Well, of course not! This is an AI-generated or a photoshopped image. We can even see a Blackbuck in the picture. Clearly, AI is getting dangerous.

Bollywood Celebrities Wish Salman Khan

Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Katrina Kaif Attend Superstar's Party? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Picture
Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Salman on his 60th birthday. Even Katrina wished her Ek Tha Tiger co-star, and wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May everyday be full of Love and Light (sic)."

article-image

Battle Of Galwan Teaser

Meanwhile, on Salman's birthday, he treated his fans by sharing the teaser of Battle of Galwan. The teaser is a treat for his fans, but overall, it is quite average. We expected more from it.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is slated to release on April 17, 2026. While there were reports that the film would be released on Eid, it will now hit the big screens a month after Eid.

article-image

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The movie also stars many other actors like Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.

Salman will reportedly be seen playing the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. According to reports, the movie is based on the real-life 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

