Arbaz Patel Reacts To People's Remark On 'Using Nikki Tamboli' In Bigg Boss Marathi 5: 'Voh Saath Thi Toh Mera…’

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli |

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli were the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Their chemistry also created several controversies in the Bigg Boss house. Arbaz recently reacted to people's comments about him using Nikki Tamboli to be in the limelight. There were also remarks by people that things might change once they are out of the house.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Arbaaz cleared the air about the comments and stated that he was good in the game and that all the emotional content that has come out of him is because of his strong connection with Nikki. He said, "Pheli baat toh aaise words aaye nahi ki Arbaz Nikki ko use kar raha hai, sab jaha pe yehi aaya ki Nikki Arbaz ko use kar rahi hai Arbaz game ke liye. Agar Arbaz individual khelega toh aur aacha dikhega. Toh mein yehi kahunga ki na Nikku mujhe use kar rahi hai, aur na mein Nikki ko use kar raha hu. Meine apna hi game khelta tha task ho ya jo bhi cheez ka mudda ho. Nikki saath thi toh mera dusra part bhi apko dekhne mila hai, mere emotions, mera caring nature, voh sab cheeze Nikki ki wajah se mere personality mein se niki hai."

(The first thing is that these words never came across the way that Arbaz is using Nikki; it was always like Nikki was using Arbaz for the game. If he had played alone, it would have been good, and he would have been seen more. So neither Nikki has used me nor I have used her; whatever I have played in the show, whether it's regarding the show or the task, I have done my part. The emotions that you saw in the Bigg Boss house are all because of Nikki.)

Arbaz and Nikki had created controversy in the Bigg Boss house as there were rumours that Arbaz had a girlfriend, Leeza Bindra, outside the house. However, he has denied rumours surrounding his personal life and stated that he is not in a relationship or married to anyone yet.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, Arbaz and Nikki reunite in the show. The makers surprised contestants with a heartfelt reunion. Their meeting sparked emotions during their reunion in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

The grand finale of the show is held on Sunday (October 6). The top six contestants in the race are Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Janhavi Killekar and Ankita Walawalkar.